On Sunday, Sevilla FC trounced Manchester United 2-1 to book a berth in the final of the Europa League 2019-20. Suso and Luuk de Jong were on charge as Sevilla came from behind to seal the all-important clash. Notably, United were beaten in the semi-finals of a competition for the third time this season, following defeats in the FA Cup and League Cup.

Match How did the match pan out?

Manchester United took an early lead (9th minute) with Bruno Fernandes dispatching a well-taken penalty kick. However, Sevilla bounced back in the 26th minute when Suso made the most of Sergio Reguilon's sharp cross at the back post. In the second half, Sevilla goalkeeper Bono came up with a string of saves to keep the score level, before Luuk de Jong scored the winner.

Sevilla Sixth UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League final appearance for Sevilla

With an emphatic victory against United, Sevilla are through to their sixth UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League final, and fourth in the last seven seasons. The Spanish side has won all of their previous UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League finals (2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016). No other team has reached more than four finals, while Inter Milan, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus have won it thrice.

Information Sevilla's record in UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League semi-finals

Sevilla have a 100 percent record in UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League semi-finals, winning five out of five. They are 20 matches unbeaten (Won - 11, Drawn - 9), having won eight of their last nine games.

Man United Three semis defeat for United (2019/20)

Manchester United's defeat to Sevilla ended their 15-game unbeaten run in the UEFA Europa League knockout phase. Interestingly, United are the first ever English top-flight team to fall at the semi-final stage of three different competitions (League Cup, FA Cup, Europa League) in the same campaign (2019/20). They also finished without a major trophy for a third consecutive season.

Other records Other records that were broken in the match