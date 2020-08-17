In 2011, the eminent collaboration of ex-Indian captain MS Dhoni and coach Gary Kirsten ended Team India's 28-year-old quest for a World Cup trophy. As the former announced his retirement from international cricket, Kirsten took no time in terming him "one of the best leaders" he has worked with. The former South African batsman took to Twitter, hailing India's World Cup-winning captain.

"A privilege to work with one of the best leaders I have come across. Thanks, MS for many fond memories with the Indian Cricket Team @msdhoni," the former Indian coach wrote on his Twitter handle.

A privilege to work with one of the best leaders I have come across. Thanks MS for many fond memories with the Indian Cricket Team. @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/WRNY1N7IVe — Gary Kirsten (@Gary_Kirsten) August 17, 2020

Kirsten was appointed the head coach of the Indian cricket team in 2008 and served until 2011. During this period, India became the number one Test side. However, winning the World Cup was by far the greatest ever achievement under him. His sturdy relationship with Dhoni further provided a boost. As Kirsten once asserted, "I would go to war with Dhoni by my side."

India's greatest white-ball skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. He took to Instagram and shared his cricketing journey through a video. The video was captioned, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired." Notably, Dhoni played his international game against New Zealand, in the 2019 World Cup (semi-final).

Under Dhoni's leadership, India managed to win the first-ever ICC World T20 in 2007. He then guided India to their second ODI World Cup title in 2011 at home, as he finished off with a six. In 2013, Dhoni helped India win the Champions Trophy. He remains the only captain in the world to have secured all the three ICC Trophies.

