Former Indian captain MS Dhoni, on Saturday, announced his retirement from international cricket. The 39-year-old will now return to action in the impending Indian Premier League. Meanwhile, Dhoni's friend and business partner Arun Pandey revealed that he is keen to spend more time with the Indian Army now. He will also turn his attention towards his commercial ventures and several other commitments.

"One thing is for sure, he will be spending more time with the Army. He will also give time to his commercial ventures and other commitments. We will sit down soon and decide the way forward," Pandey was quoted as saying by Times Now.

Dhoni has been away from competitive cricket since India's semi-final exit from the 2019 World Cup. Following the tournament, he began his 15-day stint with the Indian Army in Kashmir. Notably, he trained with the Parachute Regiment during his stint. In 2011, Dhoni was conferred the rank of honorary Lieutenant-Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army for his contribution in cricket.

Pandey said he was aware of Dhoni's plan to serve the Army yet again. "I was aware that he would do it soon but did not know the exact timing. Anyway, it was for him to decide. He had started IPL preparations but it was postponed and then the T20 World Cup was postponed, he thought to be mentally free," he added.

India's greatest white-ball skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. He took to Instagram and shared his cricketing journey through a video. The video was captioned, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired." His retirement emanated a barrage of emotional tributes from around the world.

