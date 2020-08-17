-
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni, on Saturday, announced his retirement from international cricket.
The 39-year-old will now return to action in the impending Indian Premier League.
Meanwhile, Dhoni's friend and business partner Arun Pandey revealed that he is keen to spend more time with the Indian Army now.
He will also turn his attention towards his commercial ventures and several other commitments.
-
-
Quote
Dhoni will spend time with Indian Army: Arun Pandey
-
"One thing is for sure, he will be spending more time with the Army. He will also give time to his commercial ventures and other commitments. We will sit down soon and decide the way forward," Pandey was quoted as saying by Times Now.
-
Stint
Dhoni served the Indian Army in 2019
-
Dhoni has been away from competitive cricket since India's semi-final exit from the 2019 World Cup.
Following the tournament, he began his 15-day stint with the Indian Army in Kashmir.
Notably, he trained with the Parachute Regiment during his stint.
In 2011, Dhoni was conferred the rank of honorary Lieutenant-Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army for his contribution in cricket.
-
Plans
Pandey talked about Dhoni's plans
-
Pandey said he was aware of Dhoni's plan to serve the Army yet again.
"I was aware that he would do it soon but did not know the exact timing. Anyway, it was for him to decide. He had started IPL preparations but it was postponed and then the T20 World Cup was postponed, he thought to be mentally free," he added.
-
Retirement
Dhoni retired from international cricket on Saturday
-
India's greatest white-ball skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15.
He took to Instagram and shared his cricketing journey through a video.
The video was captioned, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."
His retirement emanated a barrage of emotional tributes from around the world.
-
Future
What lies ahead for Dhoni?
-
For starters, Dhoni will be leading his franchise Chennai Super Kings in the forthcoming IPL season.
He could be seen serving the Indian Army, following the season.
According to Pandey, Dhoni had also signed up with various new brands, which will be long-term ventures.
Recently, CSK Chief Executive Kasi Viswanathan revealed that Dhoni will keep playing the IPL until 2022.