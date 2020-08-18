Inter Milan drubbed Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in the second semi-final of Europa League on Monday at Dusseldorf. Both Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku registered a brace each as the Italian club secured a berth in the final. Notably, a win in the final would see Inter lift their first continental trophy since their emphatic Champions League title under Jose Mourinho in 2010.

Match How did the match pan out?

Martinez opened the scoring in the 19th minute, giving Inter an early 1-0 lead. In the second half, Danilo D'Ambrosio directed Marcelo Brozovic's corner kick past Pyatov to double their advantage. A few moments later, Martinez added his second goal of the night with Lukaku snapping up two more in the 78th and 83rd respectively.

Inter Biggest margin of victory in a Europa League/UEFA Cup semi-final

Inter's 5-0 win over Shakhtar is the biggest margin of victory in a single Europa League/UEFA Cup semi-final game. They have now scored during the first half in nine of their last ten European matches. With this win, Inter will make their fifth appearance in the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League final, wherein only opponents Sevilla have featured more (six times).

Romelu Lukaku 14 goals for Lukaku in last ten Europa League fixtures

Lukaku has been directly involved in 18 goals in his last ten Europa League matches (14 goals and 4 assists). The Belgian striker has scored in ten successive games, the longest goal-scoring streak by a player in UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League history. Notably, he played his 50th game for Inter across all competitions, more than any other player in Serie A 2019/20.

Information Martínez and Lukaku register 20+ goals apiece

Martinez and Lukaku became the first duo to record 20+ goals each in a single season for Inter Milan since Adriano and Obafemi Martins, who reached the milestone in the 2004/05 campaign.

Other records Other records that were broken in the match