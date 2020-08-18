Delhi Capitals have signed fast bowler Anrich Nortje as a replacement for Chris Woakes ahead of 2020 Indian Premier League. Reportedly, Woakes had earlier pulled out of the incumbent IPL edition in order to rejuvenate for the English summer. The England all-rounder was picked up by DC for Rs. 1.5 crore at the auction. Meanwhile, Nortje is all set for his maiden IPL appearance.

"I am excited to join the Delhi Capitals. With its exciting mix of experienced and young players, and a stellar coaching line up, there is no doubt this is going to be a massive learning experience for me," said Nortje.

DC fans (since forever): "Replacement kaun hai?" 🤷🏻‍♂️



You have your answer now, Dilliwalon 😏



We are delighted to announce the signing of 🇿🇦 pacer @AnrichNortje02 for the upcoming #IPL season 😎



Full details ➡️ https://t.co/JG0lFUGmfp#WelcomeAnrich#IPL2020 #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/ONYsNTMDCZ — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🏠) (@DelhiCapitals) August 18, 2020

Anrich Nortje made his international debut last year in an ODI against India. His express pace and tall structure got him fast-tracked into the T20I and Test sides as well, a month later. The 26-year-old has so far accounted for 19, 14, and 2 wickets in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. He also has 181 wickets to his name in First-class.

Kolkata Knight Riders had signed up Nortje for the 2019 season before a shoulder injury ruled him out of his maiden campaign in IPL. He also suffered a thumb injury and ended up missing the 2019 World Cup too. Notably, Nortje will join fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Keemo Paul and Mohit Sharma in the DC set-up.

Nortje joins ten other South Africans, who will compete in this year's IPL. However, their participation has been surrounded with uncertainty as the country's borders are still sealed due to the-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, franchises are making travel arrangements for them. Rajasthan Royals COO Jake Lush McCrum recently said, "flights will be organized for the South African players to get them to the UAE."

