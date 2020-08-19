A formidable display by Angel Di Maria and Neymar helped Paris Saint-Germain beat RB Leipzig 3-0 in the first semi-final of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. PSG dominated the game right from the beginning, denying Leipzig any opportunity to bounce back. The French side will now face either Bayern Munich or Lyon (winners of second semi-final) in their first-ever UCL final.

Match How did the match pan out?

Marquinhos drew first blood for PSG with an immaculate header as Angel Di Maria took the free-kick. Although Neymar hit the woodwork with a 35-yard free-kick, PSG doubled their lead three minutes before half-time. In the 56th minute, yet another cross of Di Maria found the head of Juan Bernat Velasco. Eventually, PSG comprehensively sealed the contest with a margin of 3-0.

PSG First ever Champions League final for PSG

PSG played their 110th game in the competition, the most by a side before reaching their first final (Arsenal played 90 games between 1971-2006). With a win over Leipzig, they have reached their first ever European Cup/Champions League final. The are also the fifth different French side to do so, with only England (8), Germany (6), and Italy (6) having more finalists.

Do you know? PSG attain yet another milestone

PSG have now scored in 34 consecutive matches in major UEFA competitions, joint-most with Real Madrid (between 2011-2014 in the Champions League). History awaits PSG if they can score in the final.

Angel Di Mari­a Di Maria has been involved in eight goals this season

Angel Di Maria has been involved in eight Champions League goals this season (goals- 3, assists- 5). This is his joint-best run in a single season. In 2013/14, he recorded similar numbers for Real Madrid. Overall, Di Maria remains unbeaten in all 17 UCL matches wherein he has scored, only behind Mohamed Salah (18), Gonzalo Higuaín (21), and Patrick Kluivert (25).

Other records Other records that were broken in the match