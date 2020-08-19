The fantasy gaming platform Dream11, on Tuesday, bagged the title sponsorship rights of 2020 IPL for Rs. 222 crore. However, recent reports suggested that the company may have to revisit the bid for the next two IPL seasons. According to sources, the BCCI is unhappy with current offer and that is the reason why Dream11 hasn't been officially named the title sponsor yet.

Deal BCCI and Dream11 are negotiating on a conditional bid

Dream11 replaced Chinese smartphone company Vivo, which had to withdraw as title sponsors in the aftermath of the Indo-China border stand-off. As per the sources, the BCCI and Dream11 are still negotiating on the conditional three-year bid, under which the company is supposed to pay Rs. 240 crore each in 2021 and 2022. This will be applicable if Vivo doesn't make a comeback.

Announcement Few issues still need to be ironed out: BCCI official

A BCCI official said the final announcement will be made after reviewing a few issues. "It was clear that the highest bidder may not get the title rights (it was specified by the BCCI)," he said. "Having said that, Dream11 has bid the highest and are still favourites to get it, a few issues are still being ironed out before an official announcement comes."

Quote 'We still have our deal with Vivo on'

The official added the deal with Dream11 is for a year. He said, "If it's for only year (2020), then Rs. 222 crore works fine. But it was a conditional bid for three years. We still have our deal with Vivo on."

Vivo Vivo had ended association with IPL

The Indian Premier League lacked a title sponsor after Vivo ended ties with BCCI as the outburst against Chinese products flared up. It was preceded by the border clash between the two countries. An official informed that a one-year moratorium was agreed between the two. Meanwhile, there have been speculations that Vivo might make a comeback after a year.

Bid Dream11 may have to raise the amount to continue