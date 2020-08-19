The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is willing to host a farewell match for former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI official asserted the board will speak to Dhoni, during the upcoming edition of IPL, and plan accordingly. India's World Cup-winning captain Dhoni, announced retirement from international cricket on August 15.

Farewell We always wanted to give him a farewell match: Official

Dhoni has never fancied grandstanding, however, the cricket board wants to see him off gracefully. "After IPL, we will see what can be done because Dhoni has done a lot for the nation. We always wanted to have a farewell match for him, but Dhoni is a different player. He announced his retirement when nobody was thinking of it," the official said.

Quote A felicitation ceremony might be conducted for Dhoni

"We will speak to him during the IPL and that would be the right place to get his opinion. Well, there will be a proper felicitation ceremony for him even if he says no. It will be our honor to felicitate him," he added.

Opinion 'BCCI should offer Dhoni a farewell match', says Madan Lal

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal also believes the board should offer Dhoni a farewell match or series as the fans would want to see him play. "I would be happy if the BCCI hosts a match for Dhoni. He is a legendary player and you can't let him go like that. His fans would want to see him again in action," Lal told IANS.

MS Dhoni Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15

India's greatest white-ball skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. He took to Instagram and shared his cricketing journey through a video. The video was captioned, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired." His retirement emanated a barrage of emotional tributes from around the world.

Farewell Will Dhoni play a farewell match?