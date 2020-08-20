Twin strikes from Serge Gnabry, in the first half, helped Bayern Munich breeze past Lyon in the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday. The result sets up a high-voltage final on August 23, with Bayern Munich facing Paris Saint-Germain, which recently beat RB Leipzig 3-0. Notably, Bayern would be vying for its second treble, a feat only achieved by Barcelona till now.

Match report How did the match pan out?

Serge Gnabry opened the scoring for Bayern in the 18th minute with his solo effort. Although Lyon created plenty of chances to score with Memphis Depay nearly netting one, the execution made them pay. Nevertheless, Gnabry added another as Bayern doubled their lead in the first half. In the second half, Robert Lewandowski's sharp header sealed the game.

Lewandowski Records broken by Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has become only the second player to score 15 or more Champions League goals in a single campaign after Cristiano Ronaldo (17 in 2013/14, 16 in 2015/16 and 15 in 2017/18). The former has now scored in nine consecutive UCL games. Only Ruud Van Nistelrooy (9) and Cristiano Ronaldo (11) have scored in as many successive matches in the competition's history.

Serge Gnabry Second German player to record a brace in UCL semi-final

After this clash, Serge Gnabry became only the second German player to net a brace in a Champions League semi-final, after current team-mate Thomas Muller (2012/13). He is also one of four players to be directly involved in 10+ goals in the Champions League this season, along with Robert Lewandowski (19), Erling Haaland (11), and Kylian Mbappe (10).

Do you know? Lewandowski and Gnabry shine for Bayern

The combined goals (24) scored by Lewandowski (15) and Gnabry (9) are the most by a pair of team-mates in a single UEFA Champions League season, surpassing the tally by Cristiano Ronaldo (17) and Gareth Bale (6) in 2013/14 for Real Madrid.

Bayern 12th appearance in the Champions League semi-finals