Following a rain-curtailed second Test, both England and Pakistan will lock horns in the final Test, starting August 21. After defeating West Indies 2-1, the Joe Root-led side would want to register yet another series victory, this time against Pakistan. Meanwhile, the tourists desperately require a win in order to draw the series 1-1. Here is the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The Ageas Bowl (Southampton) will host the final Test from August 21. The day's play will start at 3:30 PM IST. As seen in the second Test, the strip here favors the pacers more. They will be able to produce extra movement if conditions remain overcast. One can watch the match live on Sony Network, while live streaming is also available on SonyLIV app.

England England could rotate the fast bowlers

The England camp doesn't have much to worry about as the players look in terrific touch. The absence of Ben Stokes didn't impact the hosts much with Zak Crawley firing a well-compiled 53 (99) before the Test was drawn. Although the likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Sam Curran, and Chris Woakes did well, skipper Root could still rotate the fast bowlers.

Pakistan Pakistan might enter the Test unchanged

Middle-order batsman Fawad Alam, who played his maiden Test after a gap of 88 matches, might retain his spot. Pakistan's pace attack has been impressive so far with Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah taking the charge. Besides, Yasir Shah has perfectly held the baton of spin bowling. Their XI could be unchanged as there was little action in the previous Test.

Records Records that can be broken in the third Test

England pace spearhead James Anderson requires seven more scalps to complete 600 Test wickets. Also, wicket-keeper Jos Buttler (219) may become the leading run-scorer at Ageas Bowl (Ian Bell- 309, Alastair Cook- 249). Pakistan captain Azhar Ali is 43 runs away from touching the 6,000-run mark (Tests). He is all set to become the fifth player from the nation to do so.

Information Dream11: Babar, Woakes get leadership roles