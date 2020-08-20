Premier League, on Thursday, announced the fixtures for the upcoming season (2020/21). The season is scheduled to start on September 12. The most awaited derby between Manchester City and Manchester United would happen at Old Trafford on December 12. Meanwhile, Liverpool will start the title defense with a home game against the newly promoted Leeds United. Here are the details.

After a campaign that lasted nearly a full calendar year, the schedule has been compressed, this time around. Notably, the clubs will get minimum offs throughout the season. Both Manchester City and Manchester United will start a week later than their rivals. The clubs will visit Wolves and host Crystal Palace respectively, on September 19.

Arsenal travel to Fulham, while Spurs start the season at home against Everton in matchweek 1. Meanwhile, Day 2 will see Sheffield United hosting Wolves and the Champions League qualifiers Chelsea starting at Brighton. Apart from Liverpool, the likes of West Bromwich and West Ham United start at home against Leicester City and New Castle United respectively in the first week.

Matchweek 1: Crystal Palace vs Southampton, Fulham vs Arsenal, Liverpool vs Leeds United, Tottenham vs Everton, West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester, West Ham vs Newcastle, Brighton vs Chelsea, Sheffield United vs Wolves.

Among other clubs, Tottenham have a rather packed opening schedule. As many as three Europa League qualifying fixtures and two Carabao Cup ties overlap their Premier League schedule ahead of October. After Liverpool's opening fixture against Leeds, Jurgen Klopp's side visit will visit Chelsea before hosting Arsenal. Liverpool also have a Merseyside derby and an away match against Manchester City in the initial fixtures.

After beginning their campaign at home against Newcastle, West Ham United will lock horns with Arsenal (away), Wolves (home), Leicester (away), Spurs (away), Manchester City (home) and Liverpool (home) in their following six matches.

The upcoming season has been trimmed to accommodate the rescheduled Euro 2020, which is due to start on June 11, 2021. Furthermore, there will be two additional rounds of midweek fixtures in the next year. The extra midweek matches will commence on January 11, 18, and May 10. Notably, all of the extra midweek games will be aired on TV.