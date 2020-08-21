As per new reports, the IPL-bound players from England and Australia will not be required to undergo a six-day quarantine upon reaching UAE, for competing in the Indian Premier League. According to RCB Chairman, Sanjeev Churiwala, this would be the case as the players would be coming from a bio-secure bubble. Earlier, it was being speculated that these players could miss the tournament opener.

Quote Here is what the RCB chairman said

"It is very clear from BCCI SOP that each and every player has to go through quarantine (in UAE). However, the players from England and Australia would already be in a bio-bubble as they would be playing the series there," said Churiwala.

Availability Churiwala opens up on the players' availability

Churiwala said if the players continue to reside in the bio-secure bubble, then a charter plane could be arranged for them. However, they will be required to undergo COVID-19 tests on a regular basis. Moreover, if things pan out as planned, then the players will be available for their respective team's opening game, which they would have missed in case of a six-day quarantine.

Series The limited-overs series will commence on September 4

As announced by the ECB, Australia's tour of England will be held in September this year. The T20Is will be played on September 4, 6, and 8 respectively in Southampton. Meanwhile, the Emirates Old Trafford will play host to the three ODIs on September 11, 13, and 16 respectively. Australia's squad is expected to reach the UK on August 24.

Information The players will likely land in UAE on September 17

It has been learned that all the English and Australian players will land in the UAE via a charter flight on September 17, following the series. If the no-quarantine policy gets approved, then the players will be available for their respective opening games.

Data IPL-bound players from England

IPL-bound players from England: Jonny Bairstow (SRH), Moeen Ali (RCB), Jos Buttler (RR), Ben Stokes (RR), Jofra Archer (RR), Sam Curran (CSK), Tom Curran (RR), Eoin Morgan (KKR), Tom Banton (KKR), Chris Jordan (KXIP), Jason Roy (DC), Harry Gurney (KKR).

Aus players IPL-bound players from Australia

Listed below are the Australian players with an IPL contract. Josh Hazlewood (CSK), Alex Carey (DC), Marcus Stoinis (DC), Glenn Maxwell (KXIP), Pat Cummins (KKR), Chris Green (KKR), Chris Lynn (MI), Nathan Coulter-Nile (MI), Steve Smith (RR), Andrew Tye (RR), Aaron Finch (RCB), Kane Richardson (RCB), Joshua Philippe (RCB), David Warner (SRH), Billy Stanlake (SRH), and Mitchell Marsh (SRH).

RCB RCB's 40-member contingent set to leave for UAE