Last updated on Aug 21, 2020, 12:28 am
Related Topics
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
As per new reports, the IPL-bound players from England and Australia will not be required to undergo a six-day quarantine upon reaching UAE, for competing in the Indian Premier League.
According to RCB Chairman, Sanjeev Churiwala, this would be the case as the players would be coming from a bio-secure bubble.
Earlier, it was being speculated that these players could miss the tournament opener.
"It is very clear from BCCI SOP that each and every player has to go through quarantine (in UAE). However, the players from England and Australia would already be in a bio-bubble as they would be playing the series there," said Churiwala.
Churiwala said if the players continue to reside in the bio-secure bubble, then a charter plane could be arranged for them.
However, they will be required to undergo COVID-19 tests on a regular basis.
Moreover, if things pan out as planned, then the players will be available for their respective team's opening game, which they would have missed in case of a six-day quarantine.
As announced by the ECB, Australia's tour of England will be held in September this year.
The T20Is will be played on September 4, 6, and 8 respectively in Southampton.
Meanwhile, the Emirates Old Trafford will play host to the three ODIs on September 11, 13, and 16 respectively.
Australia's squad is expected to reach the UK on August 24.
It has been learned that all the English and Australian players will land in the UAE via a charter flight on September 17, following the series. If the no-quarantine policy gets approved, then the players will be available for their respective opening games.
IPL-bound players from England: Jonny Bairstow (SRH), Moeen Ali (RCB), Jos Buttler (RR), Ben Stokes (RR), Jofra Archer (RR), Sam Curran (CSK), Tom Curran (RR), Eoin Morgan (KKR), Tom Banton (KKR), Chris Jordan (KXIP), Jason Roy (DC), Harry Gurney (KKR).
Listed below are the Australian players with an IPL contract.
Josh Hazlewood (CSK), Alex Carey (DC), Marcus Stoinis (DC), Glenn Maxwell (KXIP), Pat Cummins (KKR), Chris Green (KKR), Chris Lynn (MI), Nathan Coulter-Nile (MI), Steve Smith (RR), Andrew Tye (RR), Aaron Finch (RCB), Kane Richardson (RCB), Joshua Philippe (RCB), David Warner (SRH), Billy Stanlake (SRH), and Mitchell Marsh (SRH).
The Royal Challengers Bangalore squad are is to leave for UAE on August 21.
Reportedly, 40-member contingent will fly, including 21 players, five net bowlers, two throwdown specialists, and two personnel (for looking after players' mental health).
A dedicated block of the hotel has been booked for the touring party in UAE.
As per the proposed schedule, the IPL will kick-off on September 19.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.