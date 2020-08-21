Last updated on Aug 21, 2020, 11:52 am
Written byParth Dhall
Day three of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League saw Barbados Tridents locking horns with St Lucia Zouks and Jamaica Tallawahs facing Trinbago Knight Riders later on.
In the first game, the Zouks chased down a 47-run target (D/L) to register their first win of the season.
Meanwhile, Trinbago Knight Riders clinched yet another victory in the season.
Here are the key moments.
Batting first, Barbados Tridents put up 131/7 (18.1) in a rain-curtailed fixture.
As a result, the revised target was reduced to 47, which St Lucia Zouks chased down with five balls to spare.
In the following game, the likes of Sunil Narine and Colin Munro helped Knight Riders record a second consecutive win, this time against Jamaica Tallawahs.
St Lucia Zouks required 18 runs off 12 balls as skipper Jason Holder gave the ball to Rashid Khan.
Khan's Afghanistan team-mate Mohammad Nabi took the strike as the match closed-in on a thrilling end.
The latter dished out a maximum on the very first ball and followed it up with a four.
However, Rashid dismissed him on the third ball.
St Lucia Zouks restricted Barbados Tridents to 131/7 with the bowlers performing as a unit.
Notably, the Zouks used as many as eight bowlers during the first innings.
While Scott Kuggeleijn and Roston Chase picked up two wickets apiece, the likes of Mohammad Nabi, Kesrick Williams, and Mark Deyal scalped one each.
Only Nabi completed his full quota.
After stealing the limelight in the opening fixture, Sunil Narine yet again stood out with his all-round attributes.
He emerged as TKR's most economical bowler, taking one wicket for 19 runs.
With the bat, he hammered a 38-ball 53 at the start, setting the tone of a rather comfortable chase.
His blistering knock was studded with 7 fours and 2 sixes.
Jamaica Tallawahs opener Glenn Phillips took the onus as the team was tottering on 19/3 in the third over.
His 58 off 42 balls helped them put a fighting a total after the top-order failed to deliver.
For Trinbago Knight Riders, Colin Munro shared a 75-run stand with Narine as opener Lendl Simmons departed early on.
Munro's unbeaten 49 brought his team home eventually.
