Day three of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League saw Barbados Tridents locking horns with St Lucia Zouks and Jamaica Tallawahs facing Trinbago Knight Riders later on. In the first game, the Zouks chased down a 47-run target (D/L) to register their first win of the season. Meanwhile, Trinbago Knight Riders clinched yet another victory in the season. Here are the key moments.

Matches How did the two games pan out?

Batting first, Barbados Tridents put up 131/7 (18.1) in a rain-curtailed fixture. As a result, the revised target was reduced to 47, which St Lucia Zouks chased down with five balls to spare. In the following game, the likes of Sunil Narine and Colin Munro helped Knight Riders record a second consecutive win, this time against Jamaica Tallawahs.

Rashid vs Nabi The Rashid-Nabi battle grabbed eyeballs

St Lucia Zouks required 18 runs off 12 balls as skipper Jason Holder gave the ball to Rashid Khan. Khan's Afghanistan team-mate Mohammad Nabi took the strike as the match closed-in on a thrilling end. The latter dished out a maximum on the very first ball and followed it up with a four. However, Rashid dismissed him on the third ball.

Zouks bowlers St Lucia Zouks used eight bowlers against Barbados Tridents

St Lucia Zouks restricted Barbados Tridents to 131/7 with the bowlers performing as a unit. Notably, the Zouks used as many as eight bowlers during the first innings. While Scott Kuggeleijn and Roston Chase picked up two wickets apiece, the likes of Mohammad Nabi, Kesrick Williams, and Mark Deyal scalped one each. Only Nabi completed his full quota.

Sunil Narine All-rounder Sunil Narine does it again!

After stealing the limelight in the opening fixture, Sunil Narine yet again stood out with his all-round attributes. He emerged as TKR's most economical bowler, taking one wicket for 19 runs. With the bat, he hammered a 38-ball 53 at the start, setting the tone of a rather comfortable chase. His blistering knock was studded with 7 fours and 2 sixes.

Phillips, Munro Emphatic knocks by Glenn Phillips and Colin Munro