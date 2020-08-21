Australian all-rounder Cameron White announced retirement from all forms of professional cricket on Friday. White, who turned 37 earlier this week, last represented Australia in the 2018 Adelaide ODI against England. Notably, he played six games for Adelaide Strikers in the 2019/20 Big Bash season. Meanwhile, White will continue to play at the Premier Cricket level as the captain of the Melbourne Cricket Club.

Quote 'I have finished up playing', says White

"I have definitely finished up playing. I had a one-year playing contract with the Strikers. I only played a handful of games with them last year and in those games, I would have needed to play really well to get another deal," White told cricket.com.au.

Career A look at White's international career

In an international career spanning nearly a decade, White amassed 2,072 runs from 91 ODIs at an average of 33.96. His record in T20 Internationals is even better, wherein he racked up 984 runs from 47 matches at 32.80. Notably, he carried a strike-rate of 132.97 in those matches. White also played four Tests for Australia, scoring 146 runs.

Information White in First-class and List A cricket

White has had plenty of experience in the domestic circuit. In First-class cricket, he is a veteran with over 10,000 runs including 22 tons and 55 fifties. He also has 7,703 List A runs to his name from 269 matches.

T20 cricket His record in T20 cricket

In the shortest format, White was known for whacking the ball hard. He owns 5,469 runs in the format at 30.72, including two tons and 35 half-centuries. In the Indian Premier League, White has played for Deccan Chargers, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Overall, he has tallied 954 runs from 47 games at 26.5 in India's cash-rich league.

Coaching I am ready to focus on coaching: White