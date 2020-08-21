Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, on Thursday, became the fastest and youngest player to take 300 T20 wickets. He attained the feat in the Caribbean Premier League fixture against St Lucia Zouks, after dismissing Mohammad Nabi. Over the years, the 21-year-old has bamboozled the batsmen with his quirky leggies in the shortest format. We take a look at his interesting stats in T20 cricket.

Feat Youngest and fastest to complete 300 T20 wickets

At 21 years and 335 days, Rashid Khan became the youngest to scalp 300 wickets in T20 cricket. Notably, Sunil Narine was the previous record-holder, who reached the feat at the age of 29. Meanwhile, Rashid achieved this incredible milestone in 213 matches, making him the fastest to do so. He eclipsed Lasith Malinga's record of completing 300 T20 wickets in 222 matches.

Eighth player 8th player with 300 T20 wickets

Rashid is the first player from Afghanistan and eighth overall to take 300 wickets in T20s. He is only behind Dwayne Bravo (499), Lasith Malinga (390), Sunil Narine (382), Imran Tahir (369), Shakib Al Hasan (354), Sohail Tanvir (353) and Shahid Afridi (339) on the tally. Interestingly, Rashid averages an incredible 17.17, best among the top-10 bowlers (T20 cricket).

Information Rashid's bowling record in marquee T20 leagues

In the Indian Premier League, Rashid has taken 55 scalps. While he owns 56 wickets in the Big Bash League, his wickets column in the Caribbean Premier League reads 18. He averages 21.69, 17.66 and 17.94 respectively in the three leagues.

T20Is Rashid Khan in T20 Internationals

Rashid is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals, having snapped up 89 scalps from 48 matches. It is interesting to note that his T20I average of 12.62 is the lowest till date (25+ wickets) He requires 11 more wickets to become the second bowler with 100 wickets in T20Is. Only Shahid Afridi (107) has managed to touch the 100-wicket mark (T20Is).

Do you know? Most T20I wickets since January 2017