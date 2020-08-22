Chennai Super Kings Director K George John, on Friday, revealed how skipper MS Dhoni gave his business class seat to him as the entire contingent traveled to Dubai. And, Dhoni then shifted to the economy section in the flight en route to Dubai. John posted a clip on Twitter, which shows Dhoni sitting in an economy class seat, interacting with Suresh Raina and others.

"When a man who's seen it all, done it all in cricket tells you, 'Your legs are too long, sit in my seat (Business Class), I'll sit in Economy'. The skipper never fails to amaze me," the CSK Director tweeted.

When a man who’s seen it all, done it all in Cricket tells you, “Your legs are too long, sit in my seat (Business Class), I’ll sit in Economy.” The skipper never fails to amaze me. @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/bE3W99I4P6 — george (@georgejohn1973) August 21, 2020

Over the years, the former Indian skipper has earned massive respect due to his humility. From traveling on a train with the Jharkhand cricket team to staying away from limelight upon receiving an accolade, Dhoni has made headlines without making much noise. Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar recently revealed that Dhoni has a habit of leaving business class seats for other players while flying.

The entire contingent of Chennai Super Kings including players and officials left for the United Arab Emirates on Friday after finishing their six-day training camp in Chennai. Prior to this, Dhoni had announced his retirement from international cricket. His compatriot Raina also followed the suit and called time on his international career. The duo will be seen playing together in the upcoming IPL edition.

