Last updated on Aug 22, 2020, 04:27 pm
Written byParth Dhall
The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that India will fulfill the Future Tours Programme commitments by hosting England in February 2021.
In a letter to the state associations, Ganguly said the planning for the senior men's team, including their tour to Australia in December, is in line with FTP commitments.
Meanwhile, the plans for the women's team and domestic cricket are under consideration.
"The senior Indian men's team will travel to Australia for its series starting in December this year and will come back to the country for a series against England starting from February next year," Ganguly's letter read.
Earlier, England were due to tour India for three ODIs and as many T20Is in September.
However, the Indian Premier League will now run in the same window.
It is understood that the white-ball games will now be played as part of England's Test tour scheduled in February-March, next year.
Notably, five Tests are likely to be played on that tour.
According to the FTP, India are scheduled to play Australia in December following the IPL, and host England for five WTC Tests in February 2021.
However, there was no mention of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in March that is part of FTP cycle, in the letter.
Besides, India will also be hosting the 2021 T20 WC as well as 2023 World Cup.
Following the resumption of international cricket, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) expressed interest towards the Indian tour.
"International cricket between India and England is a highlight of the cricketing calendar and we look forward to working with the BCCI to firm-up the schedules for these eagerly anticipated tours as soon as possible," ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison had said.
Previously, the BCCI had drawn up a tentative schedule for the domestic season but that is yet to get official.
As per it, the domestic season includes Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, Ranji Trophy, and a Women's T20 League.
However, in the letter, there is no indication of the tournaments.
The BCCI had earlier finalized the dates for Women's T20 League (November 1- 19).
The DY Patil T20 Cup was the last domestic tournament to be concluded before the advent of COVID-19 pandemic.
Marquee Indian players like Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar participated in the T20 Cup.
Eventually, Indian Oil defeated Reliance 1 by 11 runs in the final.
Earlier this year, Saurashtra clinched the prestigious Ranji Trophy title by beating Bengal in the final.
