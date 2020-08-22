The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that India will fulfill the Future Tours Programme commitments by hosting England in February 2021. In a letter to the state associations, Ganguly said the planning for the senior men's team, including their tour to Australia in December, is in line with FTP commitments. Meanwhile, the plans for the women's team and domestic cricket are under consideration.

Quote Here is what Ganguly stated in the letter

"The senior Indian men's team will travel to Australia for its series starting in December this year and will come back to the country for a series against England starting from February next year," Ganguly's letter read.

Series England likely to tour India in February

Earlier, England were due to tour India for three ODIs and as many T20Is in September. However, the Indian Premier League will now run in the same window. It is understood that the white-ball games will now be played as part of England's Test tour scheduled in February-March, next year. Notably, five Tests are likely to be played on that tour.

Schedule Team India's upcoming assignments as per the FTP

According to the FTP, India are scheduled to play Australia in December following the IPL, and host England for five WTC Tests in February 2021. However, there was no mention of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in March that is part of FTP cycle, in the letter. Besides, India will also be hosting the 2021 T20 WC as well as 2023 World Cup.

ECB ECB aims to work with BCCI in future: Tom Harrison

Following the resumption of international cricket, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) expressed interest towards the Indian tour. "International cricket between India and England is a highlight of the cricketing calendar and we look forward to working with the BCCI to firm-up the schedules for these eagerly anticipated tours as soon as possible," ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison had said.

Domestic cricket No clarity on the domestic tournaments yet

Previously, the BCCI had drawn up a tentative schedule for the domestic season but that is yet to get official. As per it, the domestic season includes Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, Ranji Trophy, and a Women's T20 League. However, in the letter, there is no indication of the tournaments. The BCCI had earlier finalized the dates for Women's T20 League (November 1- 19).

Tournaments Domestic tournaments that concluded in 2020