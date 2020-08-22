The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League will be in full swing from September 19, this time in the United Arab Emirates. Several franchises have already reached the nation to participate in the biggest T20 extravaganza. Among the eight teams, Delhi Capitals appear to be rather strong on paper. Let us analyze why they could clinch a maiden IPL title.

Experience The squad includes a number of seasoned campaigners

If Delhi Capitals have anything in abundance this time, it is experience. Before the auction, the Shreyas Iyer-led side already had a number of stalwarts like Shikhar Dhawan, Amit Mishra, and Ishant Sharma. Besides, the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, and Mohit Sharma further bolsters the strength. Furthermore, the guidance of head coach Ricky Ponting is a big plus.

Batting A terrific batting line-up

Delhi Capitals have got a formidable top-order for the forthcoming IPL season. The likes of Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan form a dashing opening pair, while Ajinkya Rahane could also be used at the top. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant bring in further variety. Australia's Alex Carey could also stake a claim, especially due to his credentials behind the stumps.

Differentials The players who can turn the game single-handedly

In the batting department, Delhi Capitals signed three marquee players at the auction. They picked up star West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer (Rs. 7.75 crore), who is known for striking the ball hard. The highest run-scorer of 2019/20 BBL, Marcus Stoinis (Rs. 4.80 crore), was also picked up by the franchise. Meanwhile, England's Jason Roy (Rs. 1.50 crore) carries the propensity to attack consistently.

Fast bowlers DC have a star-studded pace attack

Proteas pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada leads the pace bowling of Delhi Capitals. He presently has the best average (17.93) in India's cash-rich league. The experienced Ishant Sharma and Mohit Sharma join him in the bowling attack. Besides, Keemo Paul is another useful option for the role. Recently, Delhi Capitals drafted Proteas seamer Anrich Nortje in place of Chris Woakes.

Spinners A look at DC's sturdy spin attack

The most experienced spinner of IPL Amit Mishra spearheads the baton of spin-bowling for DC. He is the tournament's second-highest wicket-taker and leading (157) among spinners. Besides Mishra, Delhi Capitals will also have the services of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, this time around. His quirky variations in UAE could pose a serious threat to batsmen. Moreover, Nepal's wrist-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane can be the x-factor.

Form DC appear to be the front-runners in title race