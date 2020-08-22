The UEFA Champions League has come down to its business end as Paris Saint-Germain are set to take on Bayern Munich in the final on Sunday. Notably, Bayern would be vying for their sixth Champions League title and a first season treble since 2012/2013. Meanwhile, PSG enter their first ever final, having defeated RB Leipzig in the penultimate clash. Here is the match preview.

Information Key details: Venue, timing and TV listing

The Champions League final will be played at the Estádio Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon on August 24 and will be telecast live on the Sony Ten Network. Meanwhile, the game will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST.

PSG History beckons for PSG!

Having earlier won a fourth domestic treble in six seasons, PSG will aim to grab a maiden Champions League title. The French club has been in terrific form throughout the UCL season as they will pin hopes on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to gain an early edge. They will also rely on the mid-fielders Marquinhos and Ander Herrera in order to help them win.

Bayern Unbeaten Bayern favorites for final

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in the present season, having won all the ten games so far. They have already scored a staggering 42 goals, including a remarkable 8-2 victory over Barcelona in the quarter-final. In the forthcoming summit clash, the trio of Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry would want to make the most of their spectacular run.

Records Records that can be broken

PSG could become the 23rd club to win the Champions League. They own a solitary European title (UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, 1996). Notably, a sixth title will make Bayern the joint-third most-successful club with Liverpool in UCL (Real Madrid 13, AC Milan 7). Also, Mbappe could register the double of UCL and WC titles, a feat neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi has achieved.

