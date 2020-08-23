Hosts England completely outplayed Pakistan throughout the second day of the ongoing final Test at the Ageas Bowl. Both Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler dominated the Pakistani bowlers, as they scored a double century and a ton respectively. The duo went on to script a number of records as England announced the declaration towards the end. Here are the key moments of Day 2.

Day 2 How did Day 2 pan out?

England resumed from the overnight score of 332/4 with Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler continuing their assault. All the Pakistani bowlers looked helpless as the two propelled the hosts past 450. In the 133rd over, part-time bowler Asad Shafiq broke the substantial stand by dismissing Crawley (267). Buttler (152) also departed before England declared on 583/8. Meanwhile, the tourists finished on 24/3 at stumps.

Zak Crawley Crawley records his maiden double ton in Test cricket

Crawley, who slammed his first Test hundred yesterday, broke a plethora of records on Day 2. He finished with a brilliant 267. Notably, the 22-year-old became the fifth-youngest batsman to convert his maiden ton into a double. He is behind Vinod Kambli (21 years 32 days), Garfield Sobers (21 years 213 days), Graeme Smith (21 years 259 days), Jacques Rudolph (21 years 355 days).

Data Highest score for each type of dismissal (Tests)

Crawley has now scored the most runs in an innings before getting stumped. Here are the highest score for each type of dismissal: Caught- Matthew Hayden (380), Bowled- Mahela Jayawardene (374), LBW- Dave Houghton (266), Run-out- Brian Lara (277), Hit-wicket- Bill Ponsford (266).

Jos Buttler A career-best Test score for Buttler

England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler registered his career-best score in Test cricket, after compiling a spectacular 311-ball 152. The 29-year-old recorded his second Test ton, thereby cementing his place in the side. Buttler is now England's second-leading run-scorer in the incumbent Test summer, having amassed 416 runs from six games at 52.00. Interestingly, he is separated from table-topper Zak Crawley (417) by a solitary run.

Partnership The Crawley-Buttler stand!

On the opening day, Crawley and Buttler rescued the England innings after they were reduced to 127/4. The duo shared a formidable stand of 359 runs, the joint-fourth highest fifth-wicket partnership in Test history. The top-four fifth-wicket stands comprise Sid Barnes-Don Bradman (405), Steve Waugh-Greg Blewett (385), VVS Laxman-Rahul Dravid (376) and Shakib Al Hasan-Mushfiqur Rahim (359).

Do you know? James Anderson vs Shan Masood