Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Lucia Zouks registered victories on Day 4 of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League. Notably, the Chris Green-led Warriors went on to defend the lowest total in CPL history. Meanwhile, St Lucia clinched a 10-run victory against Jamaica Tallawahs, as Afghan spinner Mohammad Nabi delivered a match-winning performance. Here are the key moments.

Matches How did the matches pan out?

In the opening game, Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi once again starred with the bat as St Lucia put up 172/6. He was also among wickets with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots falling short by 10 runs at the end. The second fixture was a rather low-scoring affair, which saw Guyana Amazon Warriors defend only 118 runs.

Mohammad Nabi Nabi yet again shows his all-round attributes

After faring well in the previous game of the season, Mohammad Nabi continued with his business. His unbeaten 35 (22) propelled St Lucia Zouks to 172. Notably, Nabi's splendid innings was laced with 3 sixes and 1 four. The Afghanistan all-rounder later returned with bowling figures of 17/1. He laid the foundation of St Lucia's 10-run victory, with the ball.

Kuggeleijn, Chase Kuggeleijn and Roston shared seven wickets

Defending 173, the St Lucia bowlers were right on the money. After Nabi's fine opening spell, the likes of Scott Kuggeleijn and Roston Chase took over. The duo shared as many as seven wickets between them, thereby disarraying the middle-order of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. While Kuggeleijn claimed four wickets, the latter finished with bowling figures of 12/3.

Bowlers Bowlers dominated the low-scoring encounter

It was a fascinating night for bowlers, who hogged the limelight throughout. In the game between Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs, the likes of Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Carlos Brathwaite scalped three wickets apiece. Interestingly, Sandeep Lamichhane picked up two wickets by conceding only eight runs in his four. For Warriors, skipper Green snapped up two, while the rest claimed one wicket each.

Naveen, Russell Naveen-ul-Haq, Andre Russell star in the second match