The ceremony, hosted by commentator Alan Wilkins, featured greats Sunil Gavaskar, Melanie Jones, and Shaun Pollock as the guests. Meanwhile, the likes of Wasim Akram, Graeme Smith, and Alyssa Healy joined in to commemorate this year's inductees.
Words
The inductees will continue to inspire future generations: Manu Sawhney
ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney congratulated the three stalwarts.
"It is always a pleasure to announce the latest set of inductees into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame. These are all players with a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations for years to come. I congratulate Zaheer, Jacques and Lisa on their inclusion in the pantheon of cricket greats," he said.