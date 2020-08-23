England batsmen Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler smashed plenty of records on Day 2 of the third Test against Pakistan. While Crawley registered his maiden double ton, the latter ended his dry spell with a blistering hundred. The duo batted nearly the entire day as England declared the innings on a mammoth score of 583/8. Let's have a look at the records they broke.

Double hundred Third-youngest Englishman to slam double hundred in Test cricket

Earlier, Crawley became the fifth-youngest Englishman (22 years and 200 days) to register a maiden Test hundred. However, on Day 2, the top-order batsman converted it into a double ton. He is the third-youngest cricketer (22 years and 201 days) from England to record a double hundred in Test cricket after Len Hutton (22 years, 60 days) and David Gower (22 years, 103 days).

Maiden century Second-highest score after slamming maiden Test century for England

Crawley's 267 (393) is the second-highest score by an English batsman after scoring a maiden Test century. Notably, the tally is led by former batsman Tip Foster, who amassed 287 against Australia in 1903/04. Interestingly, Crawley is also the fifth-youngest batsman to convert his maiden ton into a double. He is behind Vinod Kambli, Garfield Sobers, Graeme Smith, Jacques Rudolph on the list.

Do you know? First century by an England number three since 2018

This is the first time in 38 innings that a number three batsman from England has hit a Test century. Wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow registered the last century at this position for England in 2018, having played a 110-run knock against Sri Lanka.

Jos Buttler Career-best Test score for Buttler

England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler registered his career-best score in Test cricket, after compiling a spectacular 311-ball 152. This was his second Test hundred and first as a wicket-keeper-batsman. Buttler is now England's second-leading run-scorer in the incumbent Test summer, having smashed 416 runs from six games at 52.00. Interestingly, he is separated from table-topper Zak Crawley (417) by a solitary run.

Information Second-highest Test average at number six for England (since 2000)

Jos Buttler has the second-best average (49.88) batting at number six for England, since January 2000. He is next to only Ian Bell, who averaged 60.11 during the period. The likes of Paul Collingwood (43.86), Matt Prior (42.81) and Ben Stokes (37.28) follow Buttler.

Partnership Joint-fourth highest fifth-wicket partnership in Test history