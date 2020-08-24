Day 3 of the third Test between England and Pakistan witnessed a thrilling contest between bat and ball. However, the England bowlers dominated throughout the day, making the most of overcast conditions. Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali and wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan rescued the innings after the visitors were reduced to 75/5. We take a look at the key moments of Day 3.

Day 3 How did Day 3 pan out?

Pakistan commenced the proceedings on 24/3 before James Anderson claimed his fourth wicket of the innings in the form of Asad Shafiq. Although Fawad Alam too departed soon, Azhar and Rizwan together added 138 runs to make a turnaround. Eventually, Pakistan's innings folded on 273, which prompted England to enforce a follow-on at stumps. The tourists are still trailing by 310 runs.

Azhar Ali Azhar Ali slams 17th ton in Test cricket

Azhar Ali played a captain's knock after Pakistan struggled to face the England seamers early in the day. He went on to slam his 17th Test century and third against England. Notably, this was his second 50+ score since December 2018. He finished with an unbeaten 141 (272), the third-highest score by a Pakistan captain in Tests against England.

Information 6,000 Test runs for Azhar Ali

During the innings, Azhar became the fifth Pakistani batsman to complete 6,000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved the feat in his 81st Test match. The other four Pakistani batsmen on the list are Younis Khan, Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf.

Jos Buttler Buttler took two brilliant catches behind the stumps

England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler was yet again exceptional behind the stumps. He took a couple of majestic catches, leaving the fans in awe. Buttler dived to his left as Mohammad Rizwan nicked one off Chris Woakes. The second dismissal was even better wherein he flew to his right with the ball clipping Shaheen Afridi's bat. Earlier, Buttler slammed his second Test century.

James Anderson Anderson registers his 29th five-for in Test cricket