Bayern Munich overcame Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to lift the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 trophy in Lisbon. Kingsley Coman scored the only goal in an entertaining affair between the league champions of Germany and France. Bayern lifted their sixth Champions League trophy and a first one since the 2012-13 season. Here we present the list of records broken.

#UCLFinal How did the match pan out?

The match was lively throughout and lived up to the billing. PSG will be ruing the missed chances in the first half, especially the one by Angel Di Maria. Bayern went ahead in the 59th minute after Joshua Kimmich found Coman unmarked at the back post. Coman steadied himself and sent a powerful downward header past Keylor Navas.

Records Bayern end PSG's run, Hansi Flick wins third trophy

Bayern have become the first team to keep a clean sheet against PSG since Manchester City in April 2016. They have ended PSG's run of scoring in 34 successive games in the competition. This was Hansi Flick's third trophy since taking charge of Bayern in November. He had earlier guided the Bavarians to the Bundesliga 2019-20 title and the DFB-Pokal.

Information Champions League: Bayern in elite company

Bundesliga champions Bayern scored their 500th UEFA Champions League goal. They are now just the third side to reach this tally after the likes of Barcelona (517) and Real Madrid (567). Bayern have gone level with Liverpool in terms of Champions League titles (6).

Do you know? Bayern script these records as well

Bayern became the first team to win all their games in a Champions League campaign. They are also the first unbeaten champions since Manchester United in the 2007-08 season.