The Sunday double-header of the Caribbean Premier League witnessed Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks winning their respective matches. Notably, the Knight Riders clinched their third victory in as many matches, this time against Barbados Tridents. They had previously defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs. In the second game, St Lucia handed a 10-run defeat to Warriors. Here are the key moments.

Matches How did the matches pan out?

A combined effort by the middle-order helped the Knight Riders post 185/3 in the first innings. Although the Barbados Tridents openers started well, they were eventually restricted to 166/6. In the second game, Roston Chase's 51-ball 66 propelled St Lucia to 144/7 in a low-scoring affair. Despite a brilliant 68 from Nicholas Pooran, Guyana Amazon Warriors fell 10 runs short at the end.

TKR batting Trinbago Knight Riders' batsmen stole the show

Colin Munro and Darren Bravo took the onus after the Knight Riders lost both the openers early on. Although Munro departed after scoring a well-compiled 50, Bravo continued with his assault. He remained unbeaten on 54 (36), having struck 4 fours and as many sixes. Meanwhile, skipper Kieron Pollard also chipped in with a 17-ball 41 and finished with a strike-rate of 241.18.

Jason Holder Holder's all-round effort falls short

Even as the Barbados Tridents lost the match, captain Jason Holder left no stone unturned. In the first innings, he took the priceless wicket of Lendl Simmons, which put the Tridents on top. Holder also fired with the bat as he scored 34* (19), however, he couldn't get his team home due to lack of support from the other end.

Roston Chase Chase hammers a 51-ball 66 for St Lucia

For St Lucia Zouks, all-rounder Roston Chase emerged as the lone warrior with none of the batsmen rising to the occasion. Notably, Chase steadied their ship after the top-three departed in quick succession. As the innings progressed, the 28-year-old was also supported by Mohammad Nabi (27) and Javelle Glenn (19). Chase was named the Player of the Match for his match-defining innings (66).

Scott Kuggeleijn Kuggeleijn was the pick of St Lucia's bowlers