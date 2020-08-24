The UEFA Champions League 2019-20 season came to an end with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich being crowned the champions of Europe. Kingsley Coman's header was the difference as Bayern overcame Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in a pulsating finale in Lisbon. The tournament saw one-legged affairs from the quarter-finals stage amid the delay caused by coronavirus pandemic. Here we present the key numbers from the season.

Stats Bayern dominate the show with 43 goals

A total of 119 matches were played this season and 386 goals were scored. An average of 3.24 goals were registered every game with one goal coming every 28 minutes. Bayern dominated the show, registering 43 goals (highest). They also accounted for 242 attempts out of which 101 were on target (both highest). They registered the biggest win over Barcelona (8-2).

Bayern Bayern script a host of records

Bayern's goal against PSG was their 500th in the competition. They are now just the third side to reach this tally after the likes of Barcelona (517) and Real Madrid (567). Bayern have gone level with Liverpool in terms of Champions League titles (6). Bayern became the first team to win all their games in a Champions League campaign.

Information Lewandowski accounts for the most goals

Robert Lewandowski accounted for the most goals this season (15). The senior forward also had the most attempts on target (30). Lewandowski ended with the joint-highest assists (6) alongside PSG's Angel Di Maria.

Feats Brilliant Bayern script these feats