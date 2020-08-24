Manchester United mid-fielder Paul Pogba will not be sold by the club this summer, his agent confirmed. Pogba, who has been a constant source of speculation in the transfer market, will see new contract discussions take place soon. Mino Raiola said United will not accept any bid as his current deal runs until next summer. Here are further details on the same.

2019-20 season Pogba was marred by injuries last season

Pogba had joined United from Juventus in a staggering £89m move in the summer of 2016. The World Cup winning mid-fielder suffered from injuries last season. Pogba made only eight appearances in all competitions before English football was suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. After recovering from his ankle injury, he played 14 games following the resumption.

Statement He [Pogba] is key player for Man Utd: Raiola

Raiola told Sky Sports that there will be talks regarding a new contract soon between United and Pogba. "United will not accept any bid this summer. We're going to speak about a new contract soon, no stress," he said. Raiola added that Pogba is a key player for United. "He is key player for Man Utd. They've an important project and he's 100% included."

Worth Pogba showed his worth as United earned a top-three finish

Since the resumption in June, Pogba was an important asset for the club. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started him in an unchanged line-up for five successive games. It resulted in the side's purple patch and a third-place finish. He showed his growing influence from deep positions and formed a great understanding with Bruno Fernandes. He will be eager to improve drastically next season.

Analysis Big moment for United in keeping Pogba