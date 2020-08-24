The Paris Saint-Germain fans set cars ablaze and clashed with the police after the French club lost the UEFA Champions League final to Bayern Munich on Sunday. Notably, this has led to over 140 arrests near the Champs-Elysees so far. As per reports, around 5,000 supporters had gathered at Paris's Parc des Princes to watch the final on a huge screen. Here is more.

Aftermath What happened after the match?

After the match concluded, late-night clashes erupted at the Champs-Elysees where vehicles were set on fire, windows broken and shops vandalized. The social distancing measures were tossed with the fans going berserk in the aftermath of the final. Also, the clashes continued throughout the game outside the venue of the match, as fans armed with fireworks were targeted with tear gas by police.

Information Police cleared away 100 people at the site

While dustbins and vehicles were set on fire, the police vans were pelted with bottles. Meanwhile, the police cleared away as many as 100 people who had gathered at the Porte de Saint-Cloud area of the French capital, near the Parc des Princes stadium.

Measures Measures that were taken to prevent disruption

Extra security measures had been put in place with 3,000 police personnel deployed at the Champs-Elysees, as well as to prevent large number of gathering outside Parc des Princes. Around 2,000 masks were made available to fans arriving at the Champs-Elysees, while people were also fined for not wearing them. Moreover, bars and cafes were monitored to ensure social distancing measures.

Final Bayern secure their sixth Champions League title