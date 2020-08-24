The 2019-20 season will be a special one for Bayern Munich who won the treble. After pocketing the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal, the German giants sealed the UEFA Champions League honor after overcoming Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in Lisbon. Bayern were a notch above the rest in a season hampered by COVID-19. Since the resumption, they were classy. Here we present the key numbers.

Goals UCL, Bundesliga: Bayern dominate the show in terms of goals

Bayern showed their worth in front of goal in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League. They scored the highest number of goals in the Bundesliga 2019-20 season (100). They finished with a goal difference of +68 after conceding the fewest goals (32). In the Champions League, Bayern amassed 43 goals. They also accounted for 242 attempts out of which 101 were on target.

UCL Bayern smash these important numbers in the Champions League

Bayern's goal against PSG was their 500th in the competition. They are now just the third side to reach this tally after the likes of Barcelona (517) and Real Madrid (567). Bayern have gone level with Liverpool in terms of Champions League titles (6). Bayern became the first team to win all their games in a Champions League campaign.

Lewandowski Lewandowski tops the scoring in three competitions

Robert Lewandowski accounted for the most goals in the Champions League 2019-20 season (15). The senior forward also had the most attempts on target (30). Lewandowski ended with the joint-highest assists (6). The Polish international was the top scorer in the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal as well (34 and 5 goals respectively). He picked up his fifth Bundesliga top-scorer award and a third in succession.

Do you know? Bayern impress with 21 successive wins to finish season

Bayern Munich have won their last 21 matches in the 2019-20 season, a record run in German top-flight football in all competitions. Bayern ended the Bundesliga season with 13 successive wins.

Numbers Bayern emulate Barcelona's feat, manager Hansi Flick impresses