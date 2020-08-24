15-year-old Indian chess sensation R Praggnanandhaa starred for the nation in the ongoing FIDE Online Chess Olympiad. The teenager alongside Divya Deshmukh helped India stun a formidable Chinese team 4-2 in the ninth and final round of the Top Division Pool 'A'. India will play the quarterfinals on August 28. On Monday, Praggnanandhaa thanked India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for sponsoring him.

Quote I want to thank Nirmala Sitharaman, says Praggnanandhaa

Praggnanandhaa credited Sitharaman after India made it to the quarters. He told ANI, "We qualified for quarter-finals by beating China. I want to thank Nirmala Sitharaman ma'am for providing me sponsorship."

India How did India perform against the Chinese?

Four draws and two wins on Under-20 boards helped India pull off the victory against China. After a shaky start, Praggnanandhaa managed to turn the tables on Liu Yan and finished with a perfect 6/6 score. Meanwhile, Deshmukh overcame Jiner Zhu as the likes of Vidit Gujrathi, P Harikrishna, Koneru Humpy and D Harika managed draws.

Do you know? India top Pool A, qualify for the quarters

India beat Georgia 4-2 in round 7 as Praggnanandhaa beat Nikolozi Kacharava. In round 8, India beat Germany 4.5-1.5 and then overcame China to finish atop Pool A with 17 points and 39.5 board points. India became the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Achievements Key achievements of Praggnanandhaa