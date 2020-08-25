After England enforced a follow-on, Pakistan put up a decent fight on Day 4 of the third Test at the Ageas Bowl. The Pakistani openers showed resilience against the England seamers in the opening hour, which set the tone for the innings. However, both Stuart Broad and James Anderson still managed to pick a wicket apiece. Here are the key moments.

Day How did the day pan out?

Only 56 overs were bowled on the fourth day with rain and bad light causing delays. Nevertheless, Pakistan openers Shan Masood and Abid Ali shared a 49-run stand before Stuart Broad dismissed the former. Meanwhile, James Anderson picked his 599th wicket by trapping Abid Ali in front. The hosts still trail by 210 runs, having finished on 100/2 at stumps.

Partnership The Pakistani openers survive the opening spell

Although Shan Masood and Abid Ali scored at a slow rate, they laid a solid foundation for the next batsmen. While Masood departed on 18 (66), the latter fell to Anderson after compiling a 162-ball 42. Notably, the duo added 49 runs together, the highest opening stand for Pakistan on the England soil, in the last 24 years.

Information Azhar Ali looks set on 29*

After slamming his century in the first innings, Pakistani captain Azhar is heading towards another emphatic knock. He remained unbeaten on 29 after facing 92 deliveries. It remains to be seen if he can save the Test for Pakistan on Day 5.

Broad, Anderson Broad, Anderson pick a wicket each