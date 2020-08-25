The UEFA Champions League 2019-20 season came to an end with Bayern Munich maintaining their authority from start to finish. The Bavarians overcame French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the final to lift their sixth European honor. The competition gave us several insights of top teams battling for the coveted prize. After looking at the key numbers, we present the key takeaways from the season.

PSG PSG will rue the missed chances in an interesting finale

PSG were superb throughout the Champions League campaign and made their presence felt in the final. They had big chances to get a hold in the finale, however, they didn't take them. The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria misfired on front of goal and will be disheartened regarding what could have been. Surprisingly, leaving Mauro Icardi out was equally baffling.

Bayern Bayern were the untouchables in a defining campaign

Bayern became the first team to win all their games in a Champions League campaign and dominated the scenario with 43 goals. There was consistency in the ranks from a side that ended the Bundesliga season on a high, besides winning the DFB-Pokal. Under Hansi Flick, the players have found a perfect system to work upon and there is a sound understanding on offer.

Barcelona Barcelona's inconsistency the problem in Champions League

Barcelona last won the Champions League in 2014-15 and since then have misfired in the competition. They have been ousted four times in the quarter-finals over the last five seasons. The 8-2 hammering by Bayern highlighted several issues in a team which is struggling at the moment. After painful losses against Roma and Liverpool in the previous two editions, Barca were inconsistent once again.

City, Juve Man City, Juventus lack the desired mentality

Manchester City and Juventus were likened to be amongst the favorites to win the Champions League 2019-20 edition. However, both teams were knocked out by French side Lyon. Juventus looked up to Cristiano Ronaldo and his brace wasn't enough for a side that lacked cohesion. City, who are so supreme in attack, had another off day. Both teams aren't quite there yet.

Information Lewandowski sets the bar high in a superb campaign