Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The eight-time Olympic champion took to social media and informed that his test result came out as positive. The Jamaican great also added he is asymptomatic and has been advised home quarantine. Notably, the news comes days after the Jamaican sprinter celebrated his 34th birthday. Here is more.

Test Here is what Bolt said in the video

Bolt informed about his condition by posting a video on social media. "Good morning everybody I'm confirmed of COVID-19. I did a test on Saturday," he said in the video. "I am trying to be responsible and stay away from my friends. Also, I am having no symptoms, so I am going to quarantine myself. And will wait and see what is the protocol."

Twitter Post Usain Bolt's post on Twitter

Stay Safe my ppl 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020

Party Bolt invited several guests to his birthday bash

According to Daily Mail, Bolt threw a party on August 21 that was attended by a number of eminent names. It is understood that Manchester City star Raheem Sterling, Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey and West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle showed their presence in the event. One of the footages from the party showed Bolt laughing and dancing with his guests.

Chris Gayle Gayle has tested negative for COVID-19

Following the party, Gayle revealed that he has tested negative for COVID-19 twice. "Couple days ago. First COVID-19 test.. Before travel, I need 2 tests," Gayle's Instagram story read. In another post, Gayle wrote, "The last one went a bit too far in my nose. Result was negative." Meanwhile, Gayle is expected to join his KXIP team-mates in UAE soon.

Usain Bolt A look at Bolt's incredible records

The Jamaican superstar holds a number of incredible world records in athletics. He has a unique record of 9.58 seconds on the track in the 100-meter race, which he clocked during the 2009 World Championships in Berlin. An eight-time Olympic gold medalist, Bolt is the only sprinter to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals in 100m and 200m (2008, 2012 and 2016).

Medals Most number of gold medals