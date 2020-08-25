After dominating the scenario in 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively, Premier League giants Manchester City were off the mark in the 2019-20 season. Despite several notable performances, Pep Guardiola's side were inconsistent and paid the price. The club will be hoping to get back atop in the upcoming 2020-21 season, starting September 12. Here are the records City can break.

Goals City in line to get past 1,500 Premier League goals

City have been a dominant force when it comes to scoring goals over the last few years. The Manchester club has amassed 1,476 goals so far in Premier League history. City need another 24 goals to register the mark of 1,500. They are in line to become only the sixth club to score 1,500-plus goals in the competition.

Aguero Sergio Aguero aims to go past Andy Cole

Man City talisman Sergio Aguero has amassed 180 career Premier League goals so far. He is fourth on the list of most goals by a player in the competition. Aguero needs another eight more to go past former EPL legend Andy Cole (187). The Argentine requires 20 goals to hit the mark of 200 and become only the third player to do so.

Numbers De Bruyne and Guardiola could amass these feats

Kevin De Bruyne accounted for the most assists in the 2019-20 season (20). The versatile mid-fielder has amassed 66 assists so far in the Premier League. He could get past the likes of Cole (73), Thierry Henry (74), Teddy Sheringham (76) and David Beckham (80). Guardiola has 113 league wins under his belt. He needs another 20 to surpass Mauricio Pochettino (132).

Do you know? Sterling on the verge of registering these feats