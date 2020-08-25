Former Australian fast bowler Ryan Harris has been signed up by Delhi Capitals to be the team's bowling coach ahead of IPL 2020. Harris replaces James Hopes, who had been originally appointed for the role, however, he opted out due to personal reasons. The 40-year-old has plenty of coaching experience after having worked with the Australian men's team. Here is more.

Elation Delighted to be back in IPL, says Harris

Harris expresses his contentment after being offered the role. "I am delighted to be back in the IPL. This is a huge opportunity for me to contribute to the franchise's ambitions of lifting the coveted IPL trophy," he said. "The Delhi Capitals side has an impressive bowling line up, and I can't wait to start working with them all."

Career A look at Ryan Harris' international career

Despite coping with injuries throughout his career, Australian pace spearhead Ryan Harris finished with impressive numbers. He represented Australia in 27 Tests and 21 ODIs, having taken 113 and 44 wickets respectively. Interestingly, he averaged an incredible 18.90 in ODIs, a format where he snapped up three five-wicket hauls. Harris also has four T20I wickets to his name.

IPL Harris in Indian Premier League

Harris was a part of the Deccan Chargers side that won the 2009 edition of the Indian Premier League. In the semi-final against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Harris sent back openers Gautam Gambhir and David Warner for ducks in the very first over. Harris then moved to Kings XI Punjab in 2011 and played for two seasons before announcing retirement.

Coaching His experience as a coach

In the coaching arena, Harris has worked in several capacities. He served in a high-performance role in the National Cricket Centre (Brisbane) and later with the Australian national team. In the T20 circuit, Harris has served as a bowling coach with the Brisbane Heat and KXIP. He now joins a Delhi support staff, which includes Ricky Ponting, Mohammad Kaif, Samuel Badree and Vijay Dahiya.

Delhi Capitals Harris set to mentor Delhi Capitals' pool of fast bowlers