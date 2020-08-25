Last updated on Aug 25, 2020, 02:39 pm
Written byParth Dhall
Former Australian fast bowler Ryan Harris has been signed up by Delhi Capitals to be the team's bowling coach ahead of IPL 2020.
Harris replaces James Hopes, who had been originally appointed for the role, however, he opted out due to personal reasons.
The 40-year-old has plenty of coaching experience after having worked with the Australian men's team.
Here is more.
Harris expresses his contentment after being offered the role.
"I am delighted to be back in the IPL. This is a huge opportunity for me to contribute to the franchise's ambitions of lifting the coveted IPL trophy," he said.
"The Delhi Capitals side has an impressive bowling line up, and I can't wait to start working with them all."
Despite coping with injuries throughout his career, Australian pace spearhead Ryan Harris finished with impressive numbers.
He represented Australia in 27 Tests and 21 ODIs, having taken 113 and 44 wickets respectively.
Interestingly, he averaged an incredible 18.90 in ODIs, a format where he snapped up three five-wicket hauls.
Harris also has four T20I wickets to his name.
Harris was a part of the Deccan Chargers side that won the 2009 edition of the Indian Premier League.
In the semi-final against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Harris sent back openers Gautam Gambhir and David Warner for ducks in the very first over.
Harris then moved to Kings XI Punjab in 2011 and played for two seasons before announcing retirement.
In the coaching arena, Harris has worked in several capacities.
He served in a high-performance role in the National Cricket Centre (Brisbane) and later with the Australian national team.
In the T20 circuit, Harris has served as a bowling coach with the Brisbane Heat and KXIP.
He now joins a Delhi support staff, which includes Ricky Ponting, Mohammad Kaif, Samuel Badree and Vijay Dahiya.
While Badree looks after the spin segment, Ryan Harris will be in charge of the pace bowlers.
The Delhi Capitals squad comprise a pool of lethal pacers, this time around, headed by South African seamer Kagiso Rabada.
The experienced Ishant Sharma and Mohit Sharma join him in the bowling attack.
Recently, Delhi Capitals drafted Proteas seamer Anrich Nortje in place of Chris Woakes.
