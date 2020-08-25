The Premier League 2020-21 season is all set to start from September 12 onwards. Besides keeping an eye on the transfer news and rumors, fans are busy choosing their teams as far the Fantasy Premier League is concerned. Getting the right balance and keeping focus are key attributes to build a FPL team. Here we present the key guidelines and other essential factors.

FPL squad FPL squad comprises of 15 players

A FPL squad will comprise of 15 players in total, with 11 of them in action every gameweek. The remaining four players will be on the bench. They will be used only if any of the players in the starting XI aren't playing. Meanwhile, one cannot exceed the squad value which is set at £100m.

Factors Key factors to keep in mind while playing the FPL

One gets to transfer a single player before every gameweek and it gets carried forward just once to the next gameweek if not used. The squad comprises of five defenders, five mid-fielders, three forwards and two goal-keepers. One cannot select more than three players from a single team. You can choose different formations as to set up your team likewise.

FPL chips The key FPL chips that should be used wisely

There is the availability of Wildcard, which one can use twice during a season. You can change the entire team for free of cost. While opting for the Bench Boost, all 15 players contribute in that particular gameweek. While using Free Hit, you can make unlimited transfers just for a single gameweek. Triple Captain sees the leader's points multiply by three times.

Points FPL points distribution: An insight

If you make an additional transfer ahead of a gameweek, it will cost you -4 points. For a clean sheet, the goal-keeper and defenders get four points. Yellow card costs you -1 points, red card (-3), own goal (-2), and penalty miss (-2). For goals, a defender gets +6, mid-fielder (+5), forward (+4). A goalie gets five points for a penalty save.

A look at the key price tags this season