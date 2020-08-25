Last updated on Aug 25, 2020, 03:48 pm
Hi,
Written by Rajdeep Saha
The Premier League 2020-21 season is all set to start from September 12 onwards.
Besides keeping an eye on the transfer news and rumors, fans are busy choosing their teams as far the Fantasy Premier League is concerned.
Getting the right balance and keeping focus are key attributes to build a FPL team.
Here we present the key guidelines and other essential factors.
A FPL squad will comprise of 15 players in total, with 11 of them in action every gameweek.
The remaining four players will be on the bench. They will be used only if any of the players in the starting XI aren't playing.
Meanwhile, one cannot exceed the squad value which is set at £100m.
One gets to transfer a single player before every gameweek and it gets carried forward just once to the next gameweek if not used.
The squad comprises of five defenders, five mid-fielders, three forwards and two goal-keepers.
One cannot select more than three players from a single team.
You can choose different formations as to set up your team likewise.
There is the availability of Wildcard, which one can use twice during a season.
You can change the entire team for free of cost.
While opting for the Bench Boost, all 15 players contribute in that particular gameweek.
While using Free Hit, you can make unlimited transfers just for a single gameweek.
Triple Captain sees the leader's points multiply by three times.
If you make an additional transfer ahead of a gameweek, it will cost you -4 points.
For a clean sheet, the goal-keeper and defenders get four points.
Yellow card costs you -1 points, red card (-3), own goal (-2), and penalty miss (-2).
For goals, a defender gets +6, mid-fielder (+5), forward (+4).
A goalie gets five points for a penalty save.
The 2020-21 season sees Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang command the maximum price (£12m).
Meanwhile, £4m is the lowest price for players.
Trent Alexander-Arnold boasts of the most points for a defender (£7.5m).
Burnley goal-keeper Nick Pope has seen his price rise to £5.5m.
In terms of forwards, Sergio Aguero (£10.5m), Harry Kane (£10.5m) and Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) have top price tags.
