After having earlier purchased the likes of forward Timo Werner and winger Hakim Ziyech from RB Leipzig and Ajax respectively, Premier League giants Chelsea are going strong in the ongoing summer transfer window. The Blues are close to agreeing deals to sign Bayer Leverkusen mid-fielder Kai Havertz, Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell and former Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva. Here's more.

Havertz Chelsea aim to conclude deal for Havertz worth £90m

Bayer Leverkusen's Havertz has been a prime force over the last two seasons. The attacking mid-fielder received serious interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe but is now set to move to Stamford Bridge. According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are close to concluding a deal with Leverkusen that could be worth up to £90m. Havertz scored 18 goals in the 2019-20 season.

Chilwell 23-year-old Ben Chilwell to add dimension at left-back

Chelsea want a left-back and are set to get Leicester City's Ben Chilwell. The report adds that the England international is understood to be keen on the move and a deal is "almost there". The 23-year-old is seen as a bright prospect by manager Frank Lampard. A fee around the region of £50m could be enough to get the talented left-back.

Thiago Silva Thiago Silva expected to sign a two-year-deal

According to a report in ESPN, veteran defender Thiago Silva is set to join the Blues on a two-year-deal. The 35-year-old Silva is a serial winner and his experience will be vital for Chelsea at the back. He wasn't offered a contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain after having spent eight years at the club. Free agent Silva has agreed personal terms with Chelsea.

