The Indian Women's League 2019/20 runners-up Kryphsa FC continue to suffer financially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Kryphsa were supposed to receive Rs. 50 lakh from the Manipur Government along with Neroca FC and TRAU FC. However, as per reports, the payment has been stuck for a long time. Due to this, Kryphsa have been unable to even hold a fundraiser.

Funds Kryphsa not even able to hold a fundraiser

Usually, Kryphsa hold a fundraiser to collect donation from their regular patrons. However, they are being forced to snub it this time as they don't have money to hold the fundraiser. "We are really suffering, the funds are minimal. Except player management, we are in an uncomfortable state in all other verticals," Kryphsa General Secretary Hemachandra Singh told News18.com.

Data Kryphsa FC reached their maiden final in 2019/20

Kryphsa FC, an Indian women's association football club based in Imphal (Manipur), started competing in the Indian Women's League in 2016/17. In the 2019/20 edition, the club reached its maiden final in the competition, wherein they were defeated 2-3 by Gokulam Kerala.

Decision COVID-19 has led to delay in decision-making

Singh said that the management usually holds at least three meetings in a month, but the COVID-19 has stalled the same. This has led to a delay in a number of decisions. Taking a cue from Singh's statement, one can make out that the jobs are at risk. The club could take some hard decisions once the situation normalizes.

Information The club was operational in April

The coach of Kryphsa, Chaoba Devi told News18 that the training sessions were conducted in April when Manipur was in green zone. However, it had to be stalled after the COVID-19 cases starting rising in the state.

What about sponsorship?

Chaoba said the club does not usually find it difficult to rope in sponsors. Notably, Salai Holdings Private Limited sponsored them for two years, also during their first season in the Indian Women's League. Moreover, Chaoba believes refreshment and boot sponsors are easy to find. But these are unusual times and it would be difficult to manage sponsorship deals in the upcoming times.

Recovery Kryphsa FC hope to recover soon