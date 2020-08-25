Formula 1 has confirmed the final four races for the 2020 season on Tuesday. Turkey is set to return after a nine-year absence as Bahrain will be hosting two races. Abu Dhabi is on the list as well. There will be 17 races this season, the lowest number since 2009. Here are further details on the same.

Crucial dates marking the final four races this season

The Turkish Grand Prix will be held on November 15. It marks a return for the Istanbul Park track for the first time in nine years. Bahrain will host two races, on November 29 and December 6 respectively. The season which has been marred by COVID-19 will conclude at Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina track on December 13.

Races F1 was working on holding races in China and Vietnam

F1 was keen to hold races in China and Vietnam in November but those hopes have now been dashed. The Chinese Grand Prix has been officially canceled and one expects the same to happen with Vietnam. An F1 spokesman said: "We are working closely with our partner in Vietnam and will provide an update on this shortly."

Venues Istanbul the fifth venue not on the original list

The biggest highlight is the return of the Turkish Grand Prix. The original 2020 calendar was scheduled to have 22 races across five continents before the COVID-19 crisis struck. Istanbul's return means F1 will now race on five venues not on the original list. The likes of Mugello, Nurburgring, Portimao and Imola are the four others.

