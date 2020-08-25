Last updated on Aug 25, 2020, 06:42 pm
Written byParth Dhall
Former England captain Alastair Cook, on Monday, completed 24,000 runs in First-class cricket.
He reached the feat in the ongoing Bob Willis Trophy fixture between Essex and Hampshire at Arundel.
Notably, only 146 cricketers in world cricket have been able to attain this milestone.
During the innings, the southpaw also struck his 66th First-class hundred and remained unbeaten on 129 before rain halted play.
No play was possible on the first day due to incessant rain, while only 47 overs were bowled on the second.
On the following day, Sussex finished on 249/3 as Cook went on to smash a 180-ball ton.
He reached the three-figure mark with a classic mid-wicket push.
He showed an array of shots during the innings, playing on either side of the wicket.
Till date, Cook is the England's highest run-scorer in international cricket. He owns 15,737 runs from 257 internationals at an average of 42.88. The incumbent England Test skipper Joe Root is behind him with 14,609 runs.
Alastair Cook is the greatest batsman England have ever produced.
Two years after his retirement, he remains their leading run-scorer in Test cricket by miles.
Having amassed 12,472 runs at 45.35, Cook is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the format.
He also has 33 Test centuries to his name, most by an Englishman.
Furthermore, Cook is England's most capped player in Tests (161).
Cook announced his retirement from international cricket in 2018, after playing his last Test against India.
He smashed a 286-ball 147 in his final Test innings.
Interestingly, he became only the fifth batsman to slam centuries in both his first and last Test match.
He was also the eighth overall player to be named the Player of the Match in career's last Test.
Cook holds the record of scoring highest number of runs by a visiting batsman in Asia, having scored 2710 runs at 53.13.
He has also struck a record nine tons in Asia, most by a visiting batsman.
The 35-year-old is the leading run-scorer (4,844) among English captains.
In 2016, Cook hammered his 12th Test ton as England captain, surpassing Graham Gooch's record of 11.
