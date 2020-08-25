Former England captain Alastair Cook, on Monday, completed 24,000 runs in First-class cricket. He reached the feat in the ongoing Bob Willis Trophy fixture between Essex and Hampshire at Arundel. Notably, only 146 cricketers in world cricket have been able to attain this milestone. During the innings, the southpaw also struck his 66th First-class hundred and remained unbeaten on 129 before rain halted play.

Match How has the match panned out so far?

No play was possible on the first day due to incessant rain, while only 47 overs were bowled on the second. On the following day, Sussex finished on 249/3 as Cook went on to smash a 180-ball ton. He reached the three-figure mark with a classic mid-wicket push. He showed an array of shots during the innings, playing on either side of the wicket.

Do you know? England's leading run-scorer in international cricket

Till date, Cook is the England's highest run-scorer in international cricket. He owns 15,737 runs from 257 internationals at an average of 42.88. The incumbent England Test skipper Joe Root is behind him with 14,609 runs.

Alastair Cook Alastair Cook in Test cricket

Alastair Cook is the greatest batsman England have ever produced. Two years after his retirement, he remains their leading run-scorer in Test cricket by miles. Having amassed 12,472 runs at 45.35, Cook is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the format. He also has 33 Test centuries to his name, most by an Englishman. Furthermore, Cook is England's most capped player in Tests (161).

Retirement Cook retired from international cricket in 2018

Cook announced his retirement from international cricket in 2018, after playing his last Test against India. He smashed a 286-ball 147 in his final Test innings. Interestingly, he became only the fifth batsman to slam centuries in both his first and last Test match. He was also the eighth overall player to be named the Player of the Match in career's last Test.

Records Other batting records held by Cook