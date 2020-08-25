Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has been included in Gareth Southgate's England squad for next month's UEFA Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark. Maguire has been included despite him being embroiled in legal proceedings following an incident on the Greek island of Mykonos last week. Meanwhile, there are first call-ups for the likes of Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood and Kalvin Phillips. Here's more.

Maguire Maguire included despite charges of aggravated assault

The 27-year-old Magure has denied charges of aggravated assault and attempted bribery of a police officer. The central defender has returned to England and is being represented by his lawyer at the hearing on the island of Syros on Tuesday. Manager Gareth Southgate said he had no reason to doubt Maguire and that the latter has his support.

Trio Greenwood, Foden and Phillips earn maiden call-ups

Teenager Greenwood impressed for Manchester United in a breakthrough 2019-20 campaign. The versatile forward adds a lot of dimension in England's attack. 20-year-old Phil Foden was superb for Manchester City and scored eight goals in 38 appearances. Southgate also showed trust in Kalvin Phillips, who is included after helping Leeds United to the Championship title.

Quote Southgate backs Maguire despite recent happenings

"I have no reason to doubt what he's telling me and it's important he knows he's got my support at this moment. Harry regrets the fact he has brought that sort of focus and attention to the team - he apologized for that," said Southgate.

Misses England squad: Players who miss out

Liverpool mid-fielders Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain miss out due to injuries. Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell also misses out due to a heel injury. There were also no call-ups for Callum Hudson-Odoi, Fikayo Tomori, Danny Rose, Callum Wilson and Fabian Delph - who were all in England's last squad in November. Chelsea's Ross Barkley and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish miss out as well.

Squad A look at England's full squad

Goal-keepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope. Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eric Dier, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker. Mid-fielders: Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse, Harry Winks. Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Mason Greenwood, Danny Ings, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling.

Analysis England name an exciting squad with focus on youth