The third Test between England and Pakistan resulted in a draw as incessant rain caused perpetual delays. An unbeaten 63 by middle-order batsman Babar Azam saved the Test for the tourists on Day 5, while James Anderson picked up his 600th wicket in the longest format. England clinched their first (Test) series win against Pakistan at home since 2010. Here are the records broken.

James Anderson First ever pacer to take 600 Test wickets

England legend James Anderson became the first ever fast bowler to take 600 wickets in Test cricket. He dismissed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali in the final session to attain the monumental distinction. Anderson reached the landmark in his 156th Test. Overall, Anderson is now the fourth bowler to enter the 600-wicket club after Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), and Anil Kumble (619).

Information 29th five-wicket haul for Anderson

In the first innings, Anderson registered his 29th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Anderson now has the joint-second-most five-fors among pacers with Australian great Glenn McGrath (Test cricket). The duo is only behind New Zealand's Richard Hadlee (36).

Joe Root Root races to 1,000 Test runs against Pakistan

Although England captain Joe Root started well, he failed to capitalize eventually and and finished with 29 off 51 balls. Despite yet another poor outing, Root reached a substantial milestone in the third Test. He became the third England batsman to register 1,000 runs against Pakistan in Test cricket. Only Alastair Cook (1,719) and David Gower (1,185) have managed to do so.

Information Babar Azam completes 2,000 Test runs

Batting in his 29th Test, Pakistan batsman Babar Azam completed 2,000 Test runs. He also slammed his 15h half century in the format, having finished with an beaten 63 of 92 deliveries. During the innings, he also crossed the 4,000-run mark in First-class cricket.

Zak Crawley Crawley registers a maiden double hundred

Earlier in the Test, England batsman Zak Crawley became the fifth-youngest Englishman (22 years and 200 days) to register a maiden Test hundred. The youngster impressed with his impeccable strokeplay, having finished with a 393-ball 267. He also became the third-youngest English cricketer to record a double hundred in Tests after Len Hutton (22 years, 60 days) and David Gower (22 years, 103 days).

Jos Buttler Records broken by Jos Buttler in the third Test