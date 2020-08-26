Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul has stated that the opening batsman Chris Gayle will remain a part of the team's core group for the upcoming Indian Premier League season. He believes Gayle is an important asset, even though he hasn't featured in competitive cricket lately. Notably, Gayle is set to join the KXIP camp after his COVID-19 test results came out as negative.

Chris Gayle 'Gayle has been a match-winner for us', says Rahul

Here is what Rahul said on Chris Gayle. "We at Kings XI Punjab have had a great experience with Chris and me luckily, I have played with him for years now, we have shared great friendship," he said. "He will be a part of our core group, with the kind of experience he has, he will be somebody who will win matches for us."

IPL career A look at Gayle's IPL career

'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle is the sixth-highest run-scorer in the IPL history. He has amassed 4,484 runs from 125 games at an average of 41.13. Notably, his tally of six tons is the highest in the tournament. In 2018, Gayle was roped in by Kings XI Punjab after he went unsold twice initially. Ever since he has been a mainstay opener for them.

Information His form in the last two IPL seasons

Despite Kings XI Punjab's torrid run in the last two seasons, Gayle has starred in the runs tally. Since 2018, he has racked up 858 runs from 24 matches. Interestingly, his average has crossed the 40-mark in both the season (2018- 40.88, 2019- 40.83).

2019/20 Gayle is yet to feature in competitive cricket since January

Chris Gayle last competed in the 2019/2020 Bangladesh Premier League, wherein he played mere four matches and scored 144 runs. Prior to that, he tallied 101 runs from six matches in the Mzansi Super League. He played his last international against India in 2019. Nevertheless, Gayle will aim to rediscover his form in the impending IPL season.

COVID test Gayle set to join the KXIP squad in UAE