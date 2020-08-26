Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi handed in a transfer request, saying that he wants to leave the club after plying his trade for close to two decades. According to Associated Press, Barcelona have confirmed that Messi sent a document expressing his desire to leave. Any club would want to sign the Argentine, however, only a few can afford him. Here we look at his options.

Man City Manchester City are the favorites to land Messi

As per reports, Manchester City are viewed as the current odds-on favorite to land Messi. City have the resources and can meet his wage expectations. Messi will feel the comforts working with Pep Guardiola and the backroom staff of Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain, who were also previously alongside him at Barcelona. Guardiola can get the best out of Messi and things can work.

Man United Manchester United are making a serious attempt to lure Messi

According to a report in Spanish national television network Cuatro, Manchester United are making a serious attempt to lure the Argentine. United are yet to sign a player this summer and could make an audacious bid for the legend. Besides United, the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal may also fancy their chances. However, it remains to be seen if they can match City.

PSG Messi could team up with Neymar at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain, who were the beaten finalists in the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 season, have the resources and firepower just like Man City to get Messi. PSG can outbid anyone in the market and the prospect of re-uniting Messi with Neymar could tempt the French champions. As per reports, Neymar's departure from Barca in 2017 is one of Messi's many sources of discontent.

Inter Inter Milan are in the mix

Italian club Inter Milan are also in the mix and could entice Messi. They finished second in the Serie A and were the runners-up in Europa League. Messi maintains a good relation with Inter's director of football Javier Zanetti. Inter's Chinese owners, Suning Holdings, are desperate to reach the top. Reports stated that club president Steven Zhang had held talks with Messi's representatives.

Information Could Messi head back to Argentina?