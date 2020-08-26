England missed the opportunity to overtake Australia in the ICC World Test Championship points table after the drawn third and final Test against Pakistan in Southampton. The hosts had gone 1-0 up in the series but saw the remaining two Tests end up in draws. This was the third successive Test series win for the Three Lions. Here are further details.

England, who have now played four Test series in the ongoing World Test Championship, are on 292 points. Joe Root's men are only four points behind second-placed Australia (296). However, the Aussies have played three Test series so far. After a 2-2 draw in The Ashes, England tamed South Africa 3-1 and beat West Indies 2-1 prior to the series win versus Pakistan.

England had 266 points after winning the first Test and were the favorites to surpass Australia and close in on India. However, bad light and rain ruined England's advancements in both the Test matches that followed. Both teams picked up 13 points each for one drawn Test. After collecting 80 points against West Indies, England managed to claim just 66 points against Pakistan.

Pakistan picked up 26 points from the series and are fifth with 166 points under their belt. Pakistan are 14 points behind fourth-placed New Zealand. Earlier, Pakistan had defeated Sri Lanka 1-0 in a two-match series and lost 2-0 against Australia. They won the first Test at home against Bangladesh, with the second match due for a later leg postponed due to the coronavirus.

