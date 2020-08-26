After missing out on the Premier League title by a solitary point in 2018-19, Liverpool were unstoppable in the 2019-20 season. The Reds lifted their maiden Premier League honor in style and had a record-breaking season. Ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season, Liverpool will be wanting to continue in the same vein and script several records. We analyze the same.

Records Liverpool aim to script these records

Liverpool scored 89 and 85 goals respectively in the previous two seasons. They have amassed 1,859 goals in total. They need 41 more to become only the third team in Premier League history with 1,900-plus goals. Liverpool finished the 2018-19 season on 97 points and collected 99 last term. They could become the first side with 90-plus points in three successive Premier League seasons.

Salah Salah can script a special milestone

Mohamed Salah has scored 73 Premier League goals for the Reds across three seasons. He needs to score 27 goals more to hit the mark of 100. Salah could become only the fourth Liverpool player with 100-plus Premier League goals after Robbie Fowler (128), Steven Gerrard (120) and Michael Owen (118). He has 94 goals in total for the Reds in all competitions.

Mane Sadio Mane in line to topple Torres and Suarez

Sadio Mane has 84 career Premier League goals in total out of which 63 have come for Liverpool. He needs another three goals to get past Fernando Torres (65) and seven to surpass Luis Suarez (69) in terms of EPL goals for the Reds. Mane also needs 16 more to register a personal league landmark of 100 goals.

Information Salah aiming to equal Shearer's tally