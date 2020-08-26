The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be in full swing from September 19, this time in the United Arab Emirates. Franchises have already reached the nation to participate in the biggest T20 extravaganza. Among the eight teams, Kings XI Punjab could offer a significant fight this term. Let us analyze why they could clinch a maiden IPL title.

Duo In Maxwell and Cottrell, KXIP get two match-winners

KXIP did wise business during the IPL 2020 auction and the biggest highlight was that of spending Rs. 10.75 crore for Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. They also roped in Sheldon Cottrell for Rs. 8.5 crore. Maxwell can take the game away at any time and his experience will be key. On the other hand, Cottrell has been highly impressive for West Indies of late.

Batting The batting could aid KXIP this season

Chris Gayle and new skipper KL Rahul lead the batting show upfront. The composed Mayank Agarwal and aggressive Nicholas Pooran contribute in making KXIP more dangerous. Maxwell's presence lifts this side. Jimmy Neesham offers support from the bench. The likes of Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan and Mandeep Singh provide depth in the ranks. Krishnappa Gowtham and Deepak Hooda can contribute as well.

KXIP KXIP can stall opposition teams with spin bowling

Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman has already shown what he can offer by being effective upfront and in the middle overs. Former Rajasthan Royals player Gowtham can be an useful candidate. Murugan Ashwin and Jagadeesha Suchith bring some much needed character. U-19 rising star Ravi Bishnoi will be the surprise package. Under coach Anil Kumble's guidance, the spin department can do wonders this time around.

Factors The impact of pacers and Rahul's captaincy could help KXIP

KXIP might not have the best of pace attack in the IPL, however, the resources they possess should do fine more than often. The pacers need to bowl intelligently on batting friendly and slow tracks. Moreover, they get a fresh captain in the form of Rahul and his ideas and execution on the field could sparkle things up for the side.

Information KXIP could reach new heights under coach Kumble: Analysis