The ICC Test Rankings are out and England pacer James Anderson is back in the top 10.
The veteran pacer claimed his 600th Test scalp on Day 5 in the third Test against Pakistan on Tuesday.
The legend clinched seven scalps in the Test.
There were notable movements for Zak Crawley, Jos Buttler and Azhar Ali as well.
Here are further details.
Anderson moves to number 8 in the ICC Test Rankings
Anderson has moved up to number eight in the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers.
The senior pacer has 781 rating points and sits above India's Jasprit Bumrah on ninth.
The Test match saw Anderson claim his 29th career five-wicket haul in an innings.
For Pakistan, Fawad Alam gained 22 points to move up to 94th.
Australia's Pat Cummins leads the show for bowlers.
Buttler and Crawley gain big in Test Rankings for Batsmen
England's Jos Buttler, who score a significant 152 in the lone innings for England in the third Test, reached a career-best 637 rating points and 21st position.
Meanwhile, Crawley has ascended 53 spots to reach a career-best 28th position after recording the 10th-highest individual score for England and their second-highest maiden Test century.
Crawley had started the series in 95th position.
ICC ODI Rankings: Kohli and Rohit continue to dominate proceedings
India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continue to rule the ICC ODI Rankings for Batsmen.
India captain Kohli leads the way with 871 points, followed by Rohit (855).
The likes of Azam, Ross Taylor and Faf du Plessis follow suit.
Meanwhile, Trent Boult continues to dominate the show for bowlers, with Bumrah occupying the second spot.
Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali rises to 23rd
Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali gained 11 spots to be 23rd in the ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen. Mohammad Rizwan gained three places to be 72nd. Meanwhile, Babar Azam kept his fifth position intact.
Back in the top 10
