Dwayne Bravo has been a champion performer in the T20 format and his prowess was once again highlighted in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. Bravo became the first player to claim 500 wickets in T20s. The Trinbago Knight Riders all-rounder achieved the milestone after dismissing St Lucia Zouks' Rakheem Cornwal during a CPL match on Wednesday. Here are further details.

Bravo Bravo's all-round brilliance helps TKR seal victory

Bravo's brilliance helped TKR win their fourth successive match in the ongoing season. The veteran all-rounder claimed two scalps for just seven runs from three overs. St Lucia Zouks managed 111/6 in 17.1 overs as rain interrupted play. TKR was set a target of 72 from nine overs (DLS). Bravo made the difference with an unbeaten 23 from 13 balls.

Numbers Notable numbers for Bravo in T20 cricket

Bravo, who became the first bowler to take 500 T20 scalps, was also the first to reach 300 wickets (August 2014) and 400 wickets (December 2017). Notably, Bravo was the top wicket-taker in 2015 (69 wickets) and 2016 (87 wickets). In 459 matches, Bravo has 501 scalps at an average of 24.58 and an economy rate of 8.24.

Feats Other notable T20 feats of Bravo

Bravo has also made his presence felt in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has claimed 147 IPL wickets. The West Indian has amassed 118 wickets for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), most for a team. Meanwhile, Bravo is one of only three players to have taken 100-plus wickets as captain in the format alongside Shakib Al Hasan (137) and Mashrafe Mortaza (114).

Do you know? Bravo scripts this milestone in the CPL

Bravo registered a special feat as he became the first bowler to claim 100-plus wickets in the Caribbean Premier League. The right-arm pacer has 101 wickets under his belt at 21.91. He has achieved the milestone in 73 matches.

Twitter Post Bravo joins an exclusive club